Doctor’s chance discovery during walk leads to 132-year-old tunnel at Mumbai hospital

A 132-year-old tunnel, which was constructed during the British era, was discovered at the oldest government-run hospital — Sir JJ Hospital — in Mumbai on November 2. The foundation stone of the 200-metre-long tunnel has the year 1890 carved on it. The nursing college — Sir Dinshaw Maneckji Petit Baronet building — at the hospital premises had cement vents at the bottom of it.

Dr Arun Rathod, resident medical officer of the hospital who often takes a walk near the premises of the nursing college, had noticed that one of the vents developed a crack. Following inspection, he suspected that there was a tunnel at the building’s basement and informed the hospital authority about the same.

On Wednesday, the hospital authority along with the help of labourers, pulled down the vent and discovered the 132-year-old tunnel there. The tunnel, which spreads over three different directions, is made of brick and cement, with a concrete roof.

“We always knew that there was a tunnel below the nursing college, but there was no official map to it,” said Dr Pallavi Saple, the hospital dean. The tunnel was used as a delivery room, said the hospital officials.