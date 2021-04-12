Doctors at GMCH sit on dharna to protest against suffering of Covid-19 patients

Bansal said, "The district administration didn't do enough to augment the facilities despite seeing the second Covid wave coming. Our agitation is to highlight both administrative apathy and patients' suffering."

RESIDENT doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here have decided to protest in front of the medicine casualty ward at 9 pm starting Sunday to highlight the problems faced by Covid-19 patients.

Sajan Bansal, resident doctor at GMCH, told The Indian Express, “We are feeling helpless after seeing the miserable condition of patients. There is paucity of beds, oxygen, ventilators and medicines. At least two to three patients are occupying one bed. We have been pleading with the district administration to augment the facilities but nothing seems to be improving. So, we have decided to sit on a dharna in front of the medicine casualty ward at 9 pm on Sunday. We will meet the Divisional Commissioner tomorrow and will take a call on continuing the dharna after two days.”

He also said the lack of adequate facilities outside the two government medical colleges had increased the pressure on the system at GMCH.

Bansal added, “It is not a protest under the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) or under the aegis of any other organisations or political party. Even outside doctors and others can join us in the dharna.”

