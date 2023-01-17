Doctors anticipate rise in respiratory distress as Mumbai AQI drops to ‘very poor’

As Mumbai’s air quality index again deteriorates to ‘very poor’, doctors anticipate further rise in the footfall of patients with respiratory distress and asthma. It is advised to mask up while stepping out.

On Tuesday, as per SAFAR, the air pollutant—PM10 (µgm-3) surged to 200 in the category of ‘moderate’ AQI. While the PM2.5 (µgm-3) increased to 134, worse than Delhi which was 126. For over a month, the financial capital—Mumbai has been under the cast of poor air quality which is impacting the health of citizens.

People are flocking to OPDs with complaints of respiratory distress, asthma, allergic rhinitis, chronic inflammation of the airways, among other issues.

PM 2.5 – it denotes the particulate matter which is less than 2.5 microns in size. They are of concern because bigger particles are trapped by natural filters in our nose and respiratory system but PM2.5 can reach up to the respiratory bronchioles and alveoli where all the gas exchange happens. Thus, the PM2.5 has the potential to gain access to internal organs.

“In the elderly, PM 2.5 pollution may lead to blood pressure shooting up, cardiovascular diseases like atherosclerosis and heart attacks. PM 2.5 can lead to asthma attacks, development of COPD in susceptible individuals and frequent respiratory infections lead to added morbidity. But the most frightening complication of air pollution is lung cancer,” Dr Sarthak Rastogi, Consultant-Pulmonology, SL. Raheja Hospital, Mahim.

Infact, opthamologists in the city are getting cases with eye-irritation related to air pollution. “People who travel daily for long distances are more exposed to air pollution. In such cases, we are witnessing a rise in cases of Ocular surface irrigation and dry eye disease,” said a doctor from the government-run JJ hospital.

Doctors have advised people to wear masks while stepping out for work. “Individuals who have respiratory illnesses should be particularly cautious about stepping out when the air quality level is poor. Studies have also linked cardiovascular events to air pollution levels, and those with cardiac comorbidities should also be cautious,” said Dr Lancelot Pinto, pulmonologist at Hinduja Hospital.

Measures that help could be using masks (preferably high efficiency masks such as N-95 or K-95 masks), avoiding the outdoors when the AQI is poor, or limiting oneself to essential activities outdoors. One needs to change masks frequently, as pollution of this magnitude can cause frequent clogging of the masks, making it difficult to breathe. Those with asthma (especially children) should be regular with using their inhalers, especially when playing sports outdoors. It would also be prudent to not expose oneself to such poor quality air when suffering from a respiratory tract infection, as there is a potential that the air quality could worsen the manifestations of the illness.