‘Deterrent message’: Doctor gets six years in jail in ISIS case

A special court designated under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act on Saturday sentenced a Pune-based doctor to six years’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty in an ISIS terror module case registered in July 2023. The court said there should be a “deterrent message” to ensure that such acts concerning national security “do not crop up within society in any form”.

Before his arrest, Adnananali Sarkar, a resident of Pune’s Kondhwa area and a consulting anaesthetist at a leading private hospital, had allegedly supported the banned terrorist group ISIS along with his co-accused.

The NIA alleged that Sarkar had created a WhatsApp group to conduct lectures on “Jihad, khilafat etc.” under the pretext of “religious preaching”, with the aim of recruiting more members to promote ISIS ideology. The group was also allegedly used to share do-it-yourself (DIY) kits to train members in manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and small weapons.