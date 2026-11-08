‘Deterrent message’: Doctor gets six years in jail in ISIS case

A special court designated under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act on Saturday sentenced a Pune-based doctor to six years’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty in an ISIS terror module case registered in July 2023. The court said there should be a “deterrent message” to ensure that such acts concerning national security “do not crop up within society in any form”.
Before his arrest, Adnananali Sarkar, a resident of Pune’s Kondhwa area and a consulting anaesthetist at a leading private hospital, had allegedly supported the banned terrorist group ISIS along with his co-accused.
The NIA alleged that Sarkar had created a WhatsApp group to conduct lectures on “Jihad, khilafat etc.” under the pretext of “religious preaching”, with the aim of recruiting more members to promote ISIS ideology. The group was also allegedly used to share do-it-yourself (DIY) kits to train members in manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and small weapons.
“Considering the gravity of the offence, undoubtedly, the applicant/accused is incarcerated since July 27, 2023, yet considering the circumstances and the role…there should be a deterrent qua a message to the society, wherein such an act should not crop up within the society in any form, more especially when it concerns national security being put at stake by such elements,” special judge Abhay Y Joglekar held.
The judge noted that while this was Sarkar’s “first offence”, the charges against him were “quite serious in nature”.
Sarkar had pleaded not guilty when the court framed charges in the case on June 25 this year. However, on October 28, he moved an application before the special court seeking to record his voluntary plea of guilt.
He sought the minimum sentence permissible under the law on humanitarian and mitigating grounds, or requested that the period he had spent in jail be treated as his sentence.
Sarkar submitted that he had no criminal antecedents and that his wife, four children and aged parents were dependent on him. He also said his incarceration had placed a financial burden on his family, causing it “pecuniary embarrassment”.
On October 28, the court gave him seven days to reconsider his plea and understand the consequences of pleading guilty. On November 6, Sarkar remained firm on his decision and confirmed to the court that he had filed the application of his own volition.
After scrutinising the records, the special judge “safely inferred” that Sarkar had pleaded guilty “without any force, coercion, threat, inducement or undue influence”. The court held that he deserved to be convicted under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
“Thus, the applicant/accused will be required to undergo such punishment propelling a stringent message to such anti-social elements,” the special court noted, adding that the trial would continue against the other accused in the case.