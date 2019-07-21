Doctor jumps to death from 19th floor window in Mumbai’s Powai

A 73-year-old doctor committed suicide by allegedly jumping off the 19th floor of her apartment in Powai on Saturday, police said.

Around 9.30 am, Mridula Bhattacharya, a resident of Powai’s Norita Apartments in Hiranandani Complex allegedly jumped out of her apartment’s window.

A security guard of the building reportedly found the woman bleeding on the ground and alerted her family. She was rushed to Hiranandani Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

According to police, Bhattacharya has been depressed for a long time over her son’s illness.

An official at Powai police station said that her son works as a chartered accountant with a construction firm and is battling blood cancer.

The official added that while no suicide note was found on the woman, Bhattacharya’s family has claimed that she was depressed due to her son’s health which may have led her to take the extreme step. A case of accidental death has been registered at Powai police station.