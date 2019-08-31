Mumbai: Doctor held in Indore for forging caste certificates for students

The Mumbai crime branch Friday arrested a doctor for reportedly forging caste certificates and helping students secure admission at top colleges in Maharashtra.

Abdul Wahab Haji Dawood Mirza, a specialist in tuberculosis and heart treatments, was arrested from Index Medical College in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where he was practising, police said.

“He was wanted in several cases and while inquiring we found that he has been practising in Madhya Pradesh. We then checked with several medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, following which we learnt that he has been practicing at Index Medical College in Indore. We believe that he must have been paid in lakhs for one fake caste certificate. We are still investigating into the matter,” an officer said.

Earlier, several students were arrested for seeking admission on the basis of the fake certificates prepared by Mirza, police said, adding that Mirza in wanted in cases registered in Sion, JJ Marg, Agripada, Bhoiwada, Nagpada, Kherwadi and police stations in Chalisgaon and Dhule.