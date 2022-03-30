Doctor held as biker injured in head-on crash dies in Mumbai

The Gamdevi police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old resident doctor of J J Hospital for allegedly ramming into a biker at Kemps corner in south Mumbai, leading to his death. The police said both the doctor and the deceased were driving in opposite directions when their vehicles hit head-on and owing to its impact, the biker fell off the flyover.

According to police officials, the incident took place at around 1.55am on Monday. Police said the patrolling team received a call about the accident. “As soon as we reached the spot, we saw the two vehicles had banged into each other and the biker had fallen off the flyover,” said an officer.

The doctor, identified as Rihann Rashith Kalathil, rushed him to J J hospital where he was admitted. He had suffered multiple injuries on his legs and abdomen. Police said they had initially registered a case of rash driving against the doctor and had served him a notice as the sections applied in the FIR were bailable.

The doctor was arrested after a mob led by BJP activists staged a protest outside the police station when the biker, Aditya Desai, succumbed to his injuries during treatment early on Tuesday.

Senior police inspector Rampiyare Rajbhar of Gamdevi police station said, “As the victim was alive, we had earlier applied sections that were bailable, however after his death, we added a section of negligent driving which is non-bailable after which he was placed under arrest.”