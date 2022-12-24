Doctor from J J hospital yet to examine me: Nawab Malik to court

A special court on Friday was informed that a doctor from the state-run J J hospital is yet to examine NCP leader Nawab Malik – arrested in February by the ED in connection to an alleged money laundering case – nearly a month after the court’s directions.The court had directed the ED to seek an explanation regarding non-compliance of its previous order passed on November 30.

On Friday, Malik’s lawyers sought that he be allowed more time at the private hospital he is currently admitted to so that he can undergo examination by the JJ hospital doctor. The court had last month directed the head of department of urology at J J hospital to examine Malik and submit a detailed report within 15 days, while the private hospital was directed to continue his treatment.

Last month, Malik had sought permission to take a second opinion from JJ hospital for his kidney ailment. The court had allowed his plea on November 30 and directed the doctor at JJ hospital to examine him.