Doctor accused of illegal abortion leading to woman’s death gets bail for medical duty

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has granted temporary bail to a doctor, accused of causing death of a woman after performing an illegal abortion on her, and directed him to serve at a government hospital in Aurangabad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A single-judge bench of Justice Tanaji V Nalawade passed the order Monday while hearing the petition of Suraj Rana, an Aurangabad-based doctor, who stated that being medical professional, he wanted to serve the needy during the coronavirus outbreak.

Justice Nalawade granted him temporary bail until April 30 on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 15,000. The bench also directed Rana to immediately approach the dean of Government Medical College and Hospital, Aurangabad, and directed him to provide an undertaking to show his willingness to discharge services for a month as per the hospital’s directions.

The petitioner was arrested by Pundliknagar police in August last year for allegedly performing an illegal abortion despite complications, causing the death of the woman. He was booked under sections 314 (punishment for death caused by act done with intent to cause miscarriage), section 201 (punishment for causing disappearance of evidence) and section 203 (punishment for giving wrong information with respect to offence) among others.

The punishment prescribed for death caused due to illegal abortion with a woman’s consent is 10-year imprisonment and which one performed without a woman’s consent can lead to life imprisonment.

In January, the sessions court had rejected Rana’s bail plea following which the medical professional moved the high court.

Advocate K S Hoke-Patil, appearing for Aurangabad police, had opposed the bail plea and argued that though there was danger to the woman’s life, the doctor had performed illegal abortion on July 21, 2017, ultimately leading to the woman’s death. However, advocate S S Khivansara, appearing for Rana, said that being a medical professional with specialised expertise, his client wanted to serve the needy persons as per government directions and would provide medical assistance and help during COVID-19 outbreak.

