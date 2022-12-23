Do you want courts to give ads, sessions courts empowered to try human rights offences: HC

The Bombay High Court, while hearing a PIL seeking establishment of functional courts to deal with human rights offences, questioned the petitioner as to whether he wanted the court to issue advertisements as the state government has empowered sessions courts to try such offences by designating a court and there might not be separate establishments.

The HC asked the petitioner to place on record the complaints filed, of which cognisance was allegedly not taken since the courts under human rights law were not available as per the petitioner.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice S G Chapalgaonkar was hearing a plea by advocate Asim Sarode seeking functional courts which are dedicated to deal with offences on violation of human rights.

The bench noted that the law and judiciary department of the state government had filed an affidavit stating that Maharashtra, under The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, had come up with a decision in May 2001, which has empowered sessions courts to take cognisance and conduct trials in human rights offences.

The bench noted that while the petitioner relied on information allegedly availed through RTI regarding cases in Nagpur, the question purportedly asked under RTI was whether the courts for human rights offences were established.

After Sarode argued that none is aware about the courts that deal with offences related to human rights, ACJ Gangapurwala orally quipped, “What do you mean by nobody knows ? Do you want the court to give an advertisement? There might not be a separate establishment but sessions court in each district is empowered under the Act. If the complaint is filed, the concerned court can take cognizance.”