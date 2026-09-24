‘DNA tests exceptional’: Bombay HC sets aside relief for ‘illegitimate’ son

The HC said DNA tests can be conducted in "exceptional and deserving cases" with insufficient factual evidence. (File photo)

Observing that DNA tests cannot be directed as a “matter of routine” or used for a “fishing inquiry” without parties first leading sufficient evidence, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday (September 22) set aside a Nashik trial court order to conduct a DNA test on the legal heirs of a deceased man in a suit seeking partition of his properties.

The DNA test by forensic laboratory was ordered on a plea by the “illegitimate” son of the deceased person filed through his mother. The HC said DNA tests can be conducted in “exceptional and deserving cases” with insufficient factual evidence.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sandeep V Marne passed the verdict on a writ plea by the legal heirs of the deceased man challenging a September 2018 order by the Nashik court, which had allowed an application for a DNA examination.