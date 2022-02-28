DNA test disproves ‘Bangladeshi’ charge on BJP leader’s wife

DNA testing has proved that BJP leader Hyder Azam Khan’s wife Reshma Khairati Khan, who was alleged to be a Bangladeshi national, had in fact been born to Indian parents and is, therefore, an Indian citizen, the Mumbai police said on Monday, adding that however, the birth certificate she produced to obtain an Indian passport was forged.

Sources said that while the police will drop the sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946, applied in the case against her, they are likely to bring charges of cheating and forgery against her. Khan had questioned the case in the Bombay High Court, and has interim protection from arrest till March.

An officer said that as part of the police’s investigation into the case, they compared Reshma’s DNA with that of Khairati Hassan and Aasma Hassan, who she said were her parents. “Her DNA matched with the duo, establishing she is their daughter. Her parents, based out of Bihar, are Indian citizens, thereby proving she too is an Indian national,” said an officer from the Crime Branch, which was asked to investigate the matter.

Apart from Reshma, IPS officer Deven Bharti and Assistant Commissioner of Police Dipak Phatangare were booked for allegedly not allowing a first information report to be lodged in the case when the matter came to light in 2015. The case was registered in December last year based on an inquiry conducted by IPS officer Sanjay Pandey, who had submitted a report to the home department in October 2021. The report found that Reshma had allegedly used fake documents to obtain her Indian passport.

After the matter came to light, the inquiry revealed, Reshma’s antecedents were the subject of a special branch investigation as part of a wider inquiry into forged documents submitted for passports.

Pandey’s report further said that a case should also be registered against Phatangare and Bharti for allegedly not allowing an offence to be registered in the matter.