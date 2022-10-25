scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

‘Diwali kit’ distribution: govt switches to offline mode

“The online process was delaying the distribution. As a result, we have decided to start disbursement of Diwali food packets to eligible beneficiaries offline," said an official in the Food and Civil Supplies department.

The delay in distributing the promised special food packets, or ‘Diwali kits’, to 1.62 crore ration card holders in Maharashtra has prompted the state government to switch from online to offline mode.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced special Diwali kits for ration card holders. The scheme, to be implemented by the Food and Civil Supplies department, entailed distribution of kits comprising one kg of sugar, sooji, chana dal and one litre of edible palm oil for Rs 100. The disbursement was to be undertaken and completed before Diwali. However, there have been complaints that the disbursement process has been delayed.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 07:30:00 am
