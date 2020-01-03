Divyansh Singh death: Gathering evidence to prove drain cover was missing, says father

A crowd gathered near the gutter amid search operations last year. (File/Express photo) A crowd gathered near the gutter amid search operations last year. (File/Express photo)

After the BMC and Mumbai Police last month indicated he is a “liar and bad parent”, father of one-and-a-half-year-old Divyansh Singh, who disappeared into an open drain near his house in Malad East on July 10 last year, is out to prove them wrong on both counts.

After police called off a search for the child, his father, Surajbhan Singh, had lodged an FIR at Dindoshi police station alleging that his son had died due to the negligence of local civic officials and the contractor who cleaned drains in the area. However, in its report submitted to the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on December 12, police informed that they are yet to unearth any evidence to support Surajbhan’s allegations.

On Thursday, Singh said, “The BMC claims the drain was covered prior to July 1, 2019, and that someone living in the area removed the lids and did not replace them. But the BMC is lying, and everyone the police have spoken to has said that the drain was lying open for 3-4 years. I have begun to gather evidence after a hearing at the MSHRC in December last year. But I am aware that the BMC will never give me any documents.”

The 35-year-old fabrication contractor said a key to contest the BMC’s claims lies in the very same CCTV cameras installed on a mosque which had captured the incident as Divyansh slipped into the drain on Motilal Nehru Road. “I am looking for footage of prayers held at the mosque 3-4 years ago. There were no covers on the drain at that time and CCTV camera would have captured it,” he said.

A key finding in the investigation report submitted by the police also states that contrary to claims by local residents, there were reinforced concrete covers on the drain even 10 days before Divyansh died. In the course of the probe, police said they had spoken to shopkeepers on the premises who disputed the version of Singh and his neighbours.

The BMC and the area’s Shiv Sena corporator Swapnil Tembhalkar also denied that locals had made any complaint about the drain being uncovered. In its report, police said there was a possibility that one of the local residents or workers in its many tiny industrial units had removed the covers to let accumulated rainwater to flow out and then forgotten to replace them.

“Garbage and rainwater does accumulate on the road when it rains. But when there was no cover on the drain, what would anyone have removed?” asked Singh. He claimed that Tembhalkar had told a TV news channel on July 10 that the drain had been uncovered for a long time.

Replying to police’s barb that he and his wife Sandhya are just as much to be blamed for Divyansh’s death, Singh said, “When it began to rain that night, Divyansh ran out of the house. My wife ran after him, but had stopped to wear her slippers. She reached the drain 12 seconds after Divyansh. We always kept an eye on him because he was so small. But does that mean we should have tied him up with rope?” he said.

Through social activist Shravan Tiwari, Singh is now preparing his response to a notice issued to him by Dindoshi police station asking him to submit the evidence he has gathered.

