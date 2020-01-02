Divyansh Singh death: ‘CCTV camera covered in plastic, can’t identify men who left drain open’

A crowd gathered near the gutter amid search operations last year. (File/Express photo) A crowd gathered near the gutter amid search operations last year. (File/Express photo)

Nearly six months after one-and-a-half-year-old Divyansh Singh disappeared into an open drain near his home in Malad East, Mumbai Police admitted that it has not been able to identify the two men who lifted the concrete lid off the drain and failed to put it back because the nearest CCTV camera was covered in plastic.

The police made this disclosure in a report submitted to the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on December 12, 2019. The commission had taken suo motu cognizance of Divyansh’s disappearance following a report in The Indian Express in July last year and had issued notices both to the police and the BMC.

Divyansh had fallen into the drain near his house at Bharatbhai Chawl on Motilal Nehru Road on July 10, 2019. Footage from a CCTV camera mounted on a mosque nearby showed him walking and then falling into the drain at 9.45 pm.

A massive search and rescue operation followed with 80 personnel from the police, the BMC, the fire brigade and the NDRF scouring the drainage lines and mangroves in Malad West, where the drain emptied into. The operation was called off after 10 days. Soon after, Divyansh’s father Surajbhan Singh got an FIR lodged at Dindoshi police station, alleging that his son had died due to negligence of local BMC officials and the contractor who cleaned drains in the area.

However, in its report, the police informed the MSHRC that it is yet to unearth any evidence to support Surajbhan’s allegations and that its probe into claims of negligence is on.

While inspecting CCTV footage, the police found that prior to July 1, 2019, the two reinforced concrete slabs covering the drain were intact. “We have recorded statements of people living in and working at Bharatbhai Chawl. They have admitted that when rainwater accumulates in the area, they regularly open the drain covers to allow it to escape,” the report stated.

It also mentioned that someone living or working in the small industrial units located in area did not replace the drain covers after removing them on July 1. “Two men are seen in the CCTV footage removing the covers. But since a plastic cover was placed over the camera, the faces of the men cannot be seen clearly. We have shown the images of the men to locals but no one has been able to identify them so far,” the report stated.

Inspector Manohar Shinde of Dindoshi police said that CCTV footage from July 1 shows two men cleaning garbage accumulated around the drain to allow water to flow out. “These men then stacked the covers on top of each other and laid them at a side. But since the CCTV camera was covered with plastic to protect it from rain, only the hands of the men are visible. We are checking other cameras in the area to identify the men,” he added.

The report also rests part of the blame for Divyansh’s death on his parents. “Residents of the chawl have termed the incident as a tragedy, but have also told us that, the responsibility for a one-and-a-half-year-old child reaching a road far from his home and slipping and falling into an open drain rests not just on BMC and other authorities but also on his parents,” the report added.

Further, the police investigation refuted claims by Surajbhan and other residents of the chawl that the drain had been open for three to four years and that the BMC ward office and local corporator had ignored their complaints in this regard. The police informed the commission that no written complaint was lodged with the BMC regarding this. The area’s Shiv Sena coprorator, Swapnil Tembhalkar, also told the police that he had not received any complaints about the open drain, added the report.

Inspector Shinde said that unless the two men are identified, the police would not be able to say whose negligence led to the tragedy. “Footage from July 11 shows that the drain covers were lying by its side. From the CCTV footage it is clear that the drain was covered prior to July 1,” he added.

Shravan Tiwari, an activist attached with AAP, who is aiding the Singh family’s legal battle, said that on the day that the police submitted its report to the commission, it also issued a notice to Surajbhan. “During a hearing at MSHRC, Surajbhan had mentioned that he has evidence that proves that negligence on the part of BMC led to his son’s death.

The investigating officer issued Surajbhan a notice, asking for documentary evidence in his possession. Now that we have received a copy of the police’s investigation report, I will draft a reply to the notice,” he added.

