Mumbai: Divorced woman moves HC to drop husband’s name from diploma certificate

A 31-year-old woman doctor from Jalgaon has approached the Bombay High Court to drop her husband’s name in her diploma in dermatology and venereology certificate, issued by an institute in Parel, stating that she has divorced her husband last year.

The woman has moved the petition through her lawyer Abhijeet Ashok Desai, stating that after completion of her MBBS from China’s Jiangsu University in December 2011, she obtained registration certificated from Delhi Medical Council and Medical Council of India. Both the certificates had her maiden name as they were issued before her marriage. In June 2013, she got married at Jalgaon. After being married for five years, she got divorced from her husband by mutual consent in July 2018.

The petition further states that after getting married the woman had applied for a registration certificate with the Maharashtra Medical Council, Mumbai, to add her husband’s name and surname after her name. In March 2017, the certificate was issued to her and it reflected her name with her husband’s and his surname.

The petition says after marriage, she completed her diploma in dermatology and venereology from an institute at Parel. In July 2018, the institute awarded her the diploma certificate, which again reflects her name with her husband and his surname.

She further said in her petition that the certificate issued by the Medical Council had both the pre-marital and post-marital names, yet the diploma issued by the institute has only the post-marital name.

She alleged that while enroling with the institute, she had mentioned her maiden name in the enrolment form, yet her post-marital name was printed on the diploma.

The petitioner has further said after she got divorced, she made representations before the the Medical Council and institute to change for her name in the registration certificate and the diploma, but both have failed to take appropriate steps upon her representations.

She said while the medical council has changed her name in the online records and also promised to issue a duplicate certificate with her maiden name, the institute has rejected her request to change the name on her diploma certificate.

Last week, Advocate Desai mentioned the matter before the Chief Justice Naresh H Patil and Justice N M Jamdar, the court has issued notice to the Medical Council and the institute.