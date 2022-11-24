Diva railway station: 119 deaths since 2018 at one of the busiest level crossings

MUMBAI METROPOLITAN Region’s lone and busiest level crossing near Diva railway station has seen a spate of accidents in recent years, claiming 119 lives since 2018.

In spite of repeated overhauling work by Central Railway (CR) at this level crossing, accidents have become a common feature as commuters disregard safety and avoid using the foot overbridges (FOBs) constructed to cross the railway lines.

The Diva railway station level crossing is the last and only level crossing on the CR main line between CSMT and Kalyan. Spanning over eight lines, it is one of the busiest in the Mumbai Division and has gained infamy for trespassing deaths.

The level crossing opens every 15 minutes so that vehicular traffic can cross the tracks, allowing connectivity between east and west Diva.

The railway authorities have also built three FOBs so that pedestrians do not cross the tracks and expose themselves to danger.

However, in spite of these measures the number of deaths at the level crossing, as per Government Railway Police (GRP) data, is 119 (till October 2022) since 2018.

Authorities claimed commuters continue to cross the tracks in spite of voice announcement speakers being installed at the level crossing warning people against doing so. To encourage commuters to use FOBs, the CR is now planning to install escalators.

Advertisement

Although a high number of deaths and injuries are reported at the level crossing, no dedicated ambulance service is available here for immediate medical assistance.

The station office has demanded a dedicated ambulance so that it can save the lives of people by providing assistance during the ‘golden hour’.

Apart from accidents at the level crossing, Diva railway station officials also have to attend to calls on accidents at three other stations namely Nilje, Taloja and Kalamboli, covering a distance of a total 23 kilometres. These stations do not have GRP and RPF beat chowki, which takes care of accident-related cases. Thus, Diva railway station officials have to attend to accident cases at these station areas also.

Advertisement

A foot overbridge that is hardly used. Express A foot overbridge that is hardly used. Express

Diva is one of the busiest stations on the suburban service of the CR line. About 1,100 trains pass this particular station; many halt here.

“To close down the level crossing gate permanently, a road overbridge (ROB) is being constructed. The railway portion of the ROB will be ready by March 2023. Out of four piers, work on three piers in the railway area have been completed. Work on the fourth pier will be completed in another month. Three span girders are on site and will be launched soon,” Chief Public Relation Officer (CR) Shivaji Sutar said.

However, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), responsible for constructing the approach road for the ROB, is yet to begin work. The TMC has so far managed to construct an approach road for the ROB only on the east side. According to sources, the TMC is facing land acquisition issues on the west side due to encroachment.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar said they have sent a modified development plan (DP) for the west side approach road to the Urban Development department and once approval comes they will begin work.

“Modified DP will ensure minimum rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) of people whose structures are getting affected. The previous plan was having major R&R issues, which was making the project not feasible, increasing cost and, moreover, would have faced opposition from people.”

Advertisement

He said his office was simultaneously carrying out land acquisition work and it should be done in three months.

The residence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his son Shrikant Shinde, who is an MP, is not far from Diva station. In fact, Diva, which comes under Thane district, continues to remain the stronghold of the Shinde family. Shinde is also the Urban Development Minister, which controls the local municipal corporations. Despite this, TMC is unable to expedite the ROB work.

Advertisement

The legislator of Diva assembly constituency is MNS’s Raju Patil.