Districts below state average seek lower target, tracking of immigrated population

Many rural districts still lagging behind the state’s full immunisation average of 71 per cent, have asked the government to consider the immigrated population and lower their Covid-19 vaccination target. Many districts are even holding door-to-door surveys to track the migrated population.

At present, 91 per cent of the population in Maharashtra have been vaccinated with the first dose and nearly 71 per cent have taken both the doses. But considering the targets given by the state health department, districts like Nandurbar, Akola, Beed, Buldhana and Aurangabad among others have failed to fully vaccinate even 60 per cent of their eligible population. These districts have now requested that the electoral register be considered to set their target for vaccination.

The vaccination target was provided to the districts considering data from the Registrar General of India. But this doesn’t provide an accurate figure of the eligible population as many residents have migrated to cities in Maharashtra or other states.

For instance, officials in Nandurbar, which has the lowest vaccination coverage in the state, claimed that they have been given a target to vaccinate 14.2 lakh people against the 12.85 lakh names mentioned in the electoral registry.

“If we consider the electoral data, we have already vaccinated nearly 65 per cent of the people with both doses. But the data on CoWin shows that only 49 per cent have got both the doses,” said District Collector Manisha Khatri. “The state needs to consider the migrated population,” she said.

Beed, with 72 per cent population residing in rural areas, has managed to vaccinate 77.21 per cent with first dose and 52.42 per cent of the eligible population with both doses. But officials claimed that nearly 2 lakh people, who have migrated to the cities, have also been inoculated.

“We are holding door-to-door surveillance and collecting data of individuals who have migrated. If the state doesn’t consider this data, the number of beneficiaries won’t change,” said an official from the district health department.

In the first week of March, the government had further relaxed curbs in 14 districts having 90 per cent first dose coverage and 70 per cent second dose coverage. But districts with lower vaccine coverage haven’t got the relaxation and are thus demanding more practical targets.

“Some cities like Mumbai and Pune have attained 100 per cent vaccination. This is because of the migration of people from rural districts to these cities. In our district, nearly 20 per cent of the population have migrated,” said Nanded Collector Dr Bipin Itankar.

District health officials and collectors have raised the issue in three meetings since last month. “The matter has been discussed but a final call on decreasing the target hasn’t been taken yet,” said Dr Sachin Desai, state surveillance officer.