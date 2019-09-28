District poll officer warns of action if lifts at poll stations on highers floors found dysfunctional

In congruence with the “accessible election” motto of the Election Commission of India (ECI) — which envisions the inclusion of more voters with disabilities into the electoral process — Mumbai Suburban Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) said that action would be initiated if buildings, especially schools, housing polling stations on higher floors are found without functional lifts.

Of the 1,973 polling stations located on first or second floors in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the suburbs, 1,506 have been shifted to ground floors, Collector Milind Borikar said. He said steps would be taken to ensure that the remaining 467, located on the first or second floors, have functional lifts so that disabled people and senior citizens can access voting centres with ease.

Talking to mediapersons about the election preparedness in Mumbai suburban region — the largest district in Maharashtra with more than 72 lakh voters — Borikar said, “We have taken extra efforts to ensure that elections are accessible to all sections of people. Keeping this in mind we had to ensure that majority of the polling booths were brought down to the ground floor… In the few booths that are located on the top floors, we will ensure that our Public Works Department (PWD) checks lifts (in the buildings) to ensure they are in working condition. If they are not found to be functional on election day, action will follow against those responsible for its upkeep.”

Borikar said that over the past few years there has been an increase in the voting percentage in the state and they were hoping the trend would continue in the October 21 Assembly polls.

To ensure a high turnout of voters, the official said various methods would be used to reach out to the people. “There are several plans in place that will be executed around 10-12 days before the (Assembly) elections using various platforms to reach out to people. We do not want people to leave the city and use it as an holiday, but realize the importance of fulfilling their duty towards the country,” the officer said.

Borikar added 130 video surveillance teams, 104 flying squad teams, 104 static surveillance teams among others would monitor the voting process. “We have also started a toll-free helpline number where people can call in if they see any violations,” he said.

The officer added that ever since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on September 21, they have registered two offences — one at Ghatkopar police station and other at Vile Parle police station — for putting up political hoardings. Police have also seized over 6,000 litres of illicit liquor. “A total of 602 non-bailable warrants have been issued while 930 are yet to be served,” he said. The election officer said as compared to the Lok Sabha elections, held earlier this year, they have removed names of 13,487 voters from electoral rolls, while 88,327 new names had been added to it.