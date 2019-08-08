District panels to work with departments on regularising encroachment on govt land

THE STATE government has decided to set up district-level committees, headed by the collector, to coordinate with all departments for clearing proposals on regularising encroachment on government land.

Officials from the rural development department said a policy on regularising encroachment on government land was approved last year and is aimed at providing houses in rural areas and regularising encroachment on government land till January 2011, an official said.

“But to regularise encroachment, it required approvals from other government departments to which the land belongs. So, there was a need to put a mechanism in place. So the proposal to appoint a committee headed by the district collector and district level officials of the concerned departments as its members was approved by the Cabinet today,” the official added.