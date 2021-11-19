District officials asked to follow protocol meant for elected representatives at govt functions

The state government has issued instructions to all district officials to strictly adhere to the protocol meant for elected representatives while organising government functions.

The move comes after last month, during the inauguration of Chipi airport in Sindhudurg, Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane had expressed his displeasure that his name was not printed properly in the invitation card.

According to the directions issued by the general administration department on Wednesday, for organising government programmes and functions in districts, officials should properly print the names of the elected representatives on the invitation card and make seating arrangements for them as per the Centre’s order of precedence.

Apart from the district guardian ministers, all Union ministers are also to be invited for the government functions and programmes and given prior intimation. “But it has been observed that these instructions are not being followed properly in the districts… The government has taken a serious note of it and asked all departments to strictly ensure that these norms are followed,” said an official.

The official added that divisional commissioners and district collectors must personally ensure that norms regarding the invitation card and seating arrangements are followed.