Distribution glitch leads to power failure, water supply to be hit today

MANY AREAS of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan Dombivali, Palghar, Vasai Virar, Ambernath, Kulgaon, and Badlapur suffered power failure on Tuesday morning due to a glitch at the state electricity distribution centre at Padgha in Thane district.

Anil Kolap, director (operations) of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) told The Indian Express, “A porcelain isolator support insulator failure of 400 KV High Voltage Direct Current flashed. We had replaced this one in February…It was replaced immediately and we restored power supply in 65 minutes.”

Kolap added that eight lines had tripped at Padgha.

This will seriously cripple Mumbai’s water supply on Wednesday. While the eastern suburbs will get just 60 per cent of water supply, western suburbs will get 75 per cent of water supply. Ajay Rathod, deputy commissioner in charge of waters works in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said, “The supply to Pise filtration plant was hit twice.”

Tata Power, one of the agencies that supplies power to Mumbai, said, “Tata Power’s quick response and immediate sprucing up of thermal and hydros generation saved Mumbai from a major outage. At 10.08 am , 150MW load connected to our Dharavi receiving station, on Special Protection Scheme, got tripped due to tripping of 400KV MSETCL Kalwa- Padhge lines to ensure that loading on balance 400KV lines remain within the limit and doesn’t cause major further outage in Mumbai.”

Power supply to all consumers in affected areas of Sion, Mahim, Bandra and part of central Mumbai was restored within 30 minutes, a Tata spokesperson said.

An Adani Electricity spokesperson said, “Power outage caused due to tripping at Tata Power’s Dharavi receiving station due to tripping of 400 kV Mahatransco transmission system affected our consumers in Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Santacruz and Bandra area. However, through proactive network rearrangements, Adani Electricity could restore the entire supply within 40 minutes…”

Responding, a Tata Power spokesperson said, “The statement of Adani Electricity that today’s outage was caused due to tripping at Tata Power’s Dharavi receiving station and affected their consumers is misleading…”