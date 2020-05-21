Distribute seized protective equipment to those on Covid-19 duty: Bombay HC to govt

Following this, the court disposed of a PIL filed by state Congress general secretary Mohan Joshi, seeking release of personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers and masks seized by state agencies for use by hospitals and healthcare workers. Following this, the court disposed of a PIL filed by state Congress general secretary Mohan Joshi, seeking release of personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers and masks seized by state agencies for use by hospitals and healthcare workers.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to take all possible measures to implement orders by the competent authority and distribute essential protective equipment seized by investigating agencies in Maharashtra among those on Covid-19 duty.

The court passed an order after the state on Tuesday informed it that the competent authority under the Essential Commodities Act has already ordered the release of some vital protective equipment seized by investigating agencies to the BMC, which can be reached to the frontline workers.

Following this, the court disposed of a PIL filed by state Congress general secretary Mohan Joshi, seeking release of personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers and masks seized by state agencies for use by hospitals and healthcare workers.

“So long the orders of competent authority are not disturbed in judicial proceedings, the state shall make all possible endeavour to implement such orders and ensure that in these trying times, the seized properties do reach the end-users for combating Covid-19,” the court said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.