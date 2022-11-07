‘Won’t tolerate distortion of Shivaji’s history’: NCP joins Sambhajiraje, warns movies

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has joined former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati in issuing warnings to movies and said films distorting historical facts from Maratha warrior king Shivaji’s life would be opposed and their release stalled.

The warning comes in the wake of the release of the Marathi film Har Har Mahadev and the announcement of another film Vedant Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.

NCP Maharashtra president Jayant Patil said his party always stands to protect freedom of expression but the producers should not distort historical facts. “They must show the events as they happened. Any fiddling of facts from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s history will not be tolerated by the NCP,” he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray were present at the announcement of Vedant Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar recently watched Har Har Mahadev and said he would organise a special show for the cabinet.

Descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati of the Kolhapur royal family said Sunday, “A number of inaccuracies have been pointed out in the recently released movie Har Har Mahadev. We are also hearing about the distortion of facts in Vedant Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. If any such movie is made we will not only oppose it but will stall their release.”