Dissolution of Sharad Pawar-led Maharashtra wrestling association committee ‘illegal’, not in ‘sporting spirit’: Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court Wednesday held “illegal” the June 30 decision of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to dissolve the elected executive committee of Maharashtra State Wrestling Association (MSWA), led by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. The bench said the WFI decision was not taken in “sporting spirit”.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sandeep K Shinde held the June 30 decision of the WFI as “unreasonable and unenforceable,” and as a consequence, quashed and set aside the July 31 election held by the ad-hoc committee of the MSWA as being “illegal”.

It held that the elected body of the MSWA headed by Pawar “shall hold the office till its tenure comes to an end and shall carry on its day-to-day functions in accordance with its Constitution.”

The MSWA had said that the committee was controlled by Pawar for nearly four decades. However, in a June 30 meeting of the WFI’s national executive, the national body, headed by BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, decided to dissolve the said committee, citing the state body’s failure to conduct certain tournaments. The MSWA said that such a decision was taken in an “arbitrary” manner.

The MSWA had said that as per news reports, the state body’s control was being handed over to Ramdas Tadas, BJP MP from the Wardha constituency.

The petitioner said the committee headed by Pawar was elected in 2019 for five years and its tenure was to end in 2023. The association had challenged a July 4 WFI communication through which the committee’s general secretary B S Landge was informed that their panel had been dissolved and an ad hoc committee appointed for the functioning of the association.

In August this year, a division bench of the high court directed the MSW to file an appeal before the WFI president challenging "sudden dissolution" of the MSWA's elected executive committee led by Pawar. The WFI, in its response to the MSWA's plea, had stated that the Maharashtra association can exercise the option of remedy of appeal before the national body president.

As per the court order, the petitioner MSWA filed an appeal before the president of WFI, who dismissed the same on October 3, prompting the petitioner MSWA to file a writ plea challenging the same.

The MSWA, through advocates I K Tripathi and Tushar Pawar, claimed before the high court that the WFI was not empowered to dissolve the elected governing council of its unit member, as same is subject to the administrative, inquisitive and supervisory control of the Charity Commissioner under Section 3 of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, therefore its decision was not as per law and against the “principles of natural justice.”

Justice Shinde observed, “Before superseding and/or dissolving the elected body of petitioner-MSW, neither Association was heard, nor its elected Governing Council Members were apprised of the allegations-cum-charges, which forced WFI to dissolve the State Body, although tenure of the Council Members, is yet to come to an end. Therefore, the decision of the Executive Committee of WFI was, not only in breach of principles of natural justice, but behind their back.”

The court called the WFI decision “a harsh action” and said it ought to have given an opportunity to the elected members of the MSWA before taking such a decision.

Justice Shinde held, “Thus, the decision of WFI to dissolve the petitioner Association and superseding the elected Committee, being taken in violation of principles of natural justice and in gross violation of procedural safeguards and fairness, I have no hesitation to hold that the Resolution passed in the meeting of the Executive committee in its Meeting dated June 30, 2022, to dissolve the petitioner-Association and authorising the President, WFI to form an Ad-Hoc Committee, to conduct fresh election and also to run day-to-day affairs of the Association, till the election is held, was unreasonable, illegal and not in “sporting spirit”. Therefore, it deserves to be quashed and accordingly, quashed and set aside.”