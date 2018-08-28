Dissatisfied with pay: Employee blocks two company websites while quitting job

Former employee of a firm blocked two websites. (Representational Image) Former employee of a firm blocked two websites. (Representational Image)

A former employee of a company who was dissatisfied with his pay, allegedly blocked two websites linked to the firm at the time of quitting his job, making those unavailable to the staff.

The company found out about his involvement and asked him to unblock the websites. But he allegedly demanded that the firm pay him proper remuneration before doing so. Eventually, the company approached Matunga police and lodged a complaint against him. The police have registered an FIR against Dipesh Budhbhatti and are investigating the matter.

An officer linked to the case said the incident took place between the last week of April and first week of June when the websites of the company, which deals with plumbing equipment, became inaccessible to the employees. “The company that is based in Matunga usually gets some of the equipment it supplies from a brand based in Gujarat. It maintains two websites through which it deals with it,” an officer said. Budhbhatti, who used to worked in the Human Resources (HR) department of the company, had the e-mail address through which one could access the website, an officer linked to the probe said.

The company, in its complaint, informed the police that Budhbhatti quit in January and there was some dispute between him and the company over his remuneration. “On April 23, suddenly none of the employees of the company could access the two websites. Initially they suspected it was a technical glitch. But later they were told by the Information Technology (IT) department th-at someone had changed the access password,” an officer said. Since Budhbhatti was responsible for accessing the e-mail, one of the employees of the company contacted him. According to the company, Budhbhatti allegedly told the employee that unless he gets the remuneration, he will not unblock the website. He refused to share the new login password even after repeated attempts.

The company, with help of the IT department, managed to get the websites functioning on June 2. After consulting legal professionals, the company approached Matunga police and an FIR was registered against Budhbhatti under sections of the Information Technology Act. A senior officer said they are waiting for some technical evidence before they can make arrests.

