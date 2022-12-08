Preliminary probe initiated into ‘disproportionate assets’ of Thackeray family: Maharashtra govt to HC

The Maharashtra government Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has initiated a preliminary inquiry into the complaint that alleged disproportionate assets belonging to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and family. The Thackeray family opposed and sought dismissal of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought a probe by central agencies. They said that such orders cannot be passed as the plea did not state the facts and due procedures in law are sought to be bypassed.

After hearing parties, a division bench of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Valmiki Menezes reserved its order in the plea by a Mumbai resident and her father, seeking directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets of Thackeray and his family.

Chief Justice Dipankar Datta on November 22 recused himself from hearing the plea filed by Gouri Bhide, 38, and her 78-year-old father. Thereafter, Justice Thakur-led bench was assigned to hear the matter.

On Thursday, Bhide, who appeared in person, claimed that she had a “hunch” that BJP leader Kirit Somaiya or central agencies would have huge information and links pertaining to Thackeray family and therefore a probe was necessary.

Bhide, in her plea, said that her family was in the printing business like the Thackerays and briefly printed supplements of the late Bal Thackeray’s weekly during the Emergency period. They said the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ and ‘Marmik’ magazine were never subject to audits by the Audit Bureau of Circulation and no one knows their print order.

She added that during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire print media had faced losses, but Thackeray’s ‘Saamana’ showed a record turnover of Rs 42 crore and a record profit of Rs 11.5 crore. Bhide alleged that this was a case of “turning black money into white money”.

The PIL alleged that Uddhav Thackeray and his family members accumulated ‘benami property’, yet the police avoided taking legal action against them on account of heavy political pressure.

Advertisement

Bhide said she had lodged a complaint with the Mumbai police and sent a reminder respectively on July 11 and July 26 relating to the above facts to, but to no avail and it was only forwarded by the Police Commissioner to its Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The PIL sought directions to the central agencies to take cognisance of the complaint filed with the Mumbai police and investigate it. It also said the status of the probe is submitted to the court every month.

Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy and advocate Joel Carlos representing Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray argued that there was no reason to order a probe by central agencies without following a proper process. He added that there was no particular reason as to why the state government could not proceed with the reminder sent by the petitioner.

Advertisement

“Unless there are extraordinary circumstances, there is no reason to not follow the procedure. There is a hierarchy for initiating the process. High Courts have passed orders in extraordinary circumstances. But in this case, the person I appear for (Uddhav Thackeray) has not been in power for the last 5-6 months. My client has a newspaper, in which there were some profits. But how can one infer corruption from the same? There are no facts in the PIL,” Chinoy claimed.

“If the only fact presented is that ‘Saamana’ and ‘Marmik’ made profits and other papers did not make, the same cannot be a reason for initiating criminal procedures. None of the documents in the petition state facts, therefore there is nothing to show the need for the court to invoke its extra-ordinary jurisdiction (of ordering a probe by central agency,)” Chinoy said and sought dismissal of the plea.

Moreover, senior advocate Ashok Mundargi for Rashmi and Tejas Thackeray raised “serious doubts” as to how central agencies can be involved in the matter since inception, as there was no cognisable offence being registered by police or through the magistrate.

“All prayers made in the petition on suspicion will have no value,” Mundargi argued. He said the High Court could have been approached only if the people in power were to influence the probe, however in the present case, the Thackerays are not in power, and therefore the plea should be dismissed.

After hearing the parties in the pre-lunch session, the bench reserved its order. In a post-lunch session, Chief Public Prosecutor Aruna Pai on instructions made a statement before the HC that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has initiated a preliminary inquiry against Uddhav Thackeray and his family on the complaint made by Bhide.

Advertisement

Thereafter, Chinoy said that the government can do whatever it is entitled to, but “the same cannot be linked with the present PIL as it will be an abuse of process of law.”

The bench responded, “Nothing can be done on that. The matter stands reserved for orders.” The court will pass orders in the coming days.