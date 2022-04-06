Display name in in Marathi: BMC directs schools

After colleges affiliated to Mumbai University, now schools in the city have been asked to display their names in Marathi at visible spots. Education officer from the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a circular regarding this on Tuesday.

The circular by BMC’s education department said, “All schools – aided, unaided, state as well as non-state board should display their names in bold letter in Marathi (Devnagari script) on board. The schools are also expected to encourage the use of Marathi language in functioning.” The circular is signed by the BMC Education officer Raju Tadvi.

This has been a long pending demand by the Yuva Sena – youth wing of the ruling party Shiv Sena. Recently, it also started a campaign to provide elite status to Marathi language and wrote to the administration of Mumbai University as well as the BMC education department over the same.