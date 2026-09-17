Disha Salian death case: Aaditya Thackeray gets Rs 500 crore notice from her father

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray denied knowing or ever meeting former celebrity manager Disha Salian, and called her father’s demand for a probe as “politically motivated”, Satish Salian sent him a Rs 500-crore defamation notice. Aaditya Thackeray is named in the FIR in her death case.

The notice sent on Wednesday states that Satish Salian had filed a petition before the Bombay High Court, seeking a probe into the death of his daughter in 2020. Based on the complaint, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR last week, but did not name anyone as an accused.

The defamation notice states that in opposing Satish Salian’s petition in the High Court, Aaditya Thackeray has questioned his bona fides. The notice further states that Aaditya Thackeray’s legal representatives have submitted on his behalf that Satish was being ‘used as a tool to harass’ him.

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“These allegations are false, baseless, reckless and grossly defamatory, having been made without any credible material or proof and solely with a view to further your ulterior and improper motives,” the notice said, adding that he was merely seeking a lawful investigation into his daughter’s death.

Earlier on Wednesday, Thackeray, in a post on X, said that linking his name to the Disha Salian death case was a ‘deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination,’ adding that he had never met or known the celebrity manager.

“I have never met Disha Salian, nor did I have any acquaintance with her. For political motives, out of personal enmity, with the intent of character assassination, for the past 6 years, some people have been deliberately trying to link my name to this unfortunate incident repeatedly, despite there being no evidence or connection whatsoever,” he said.

He said, “This constant false campaign, devoid of any facts or truth, is unfortunate. Allow the official machinery to conduct this inquiry afresh—without any interference, without political intervention, without character assassination, and impartially.”

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Disha died on June 8, 2020, after falling off a residential building in Malad, six days before Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The CBI registered the FIR on September 14 following the Bombay High Court’s order, directing an investigation into Salian’s death.

While directing the probe, the High Court stated that no person should be treated as an accused unless there was sufficient material against them.