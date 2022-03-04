Disha Salian case: Narayan Rane, son to be present at police station for questioning

TWO DAYS after Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane were summoned for questioning in the defamation case registered against them at Malwani police station by late Disha Salian’s parents, the two ministers responded through their lawyer informing that they will be present at the police station on Saturday.

The lawyer, Satish Maneshine, was present at the police station on Thursday. He said, “They are busy with the ongoing legislative assembly due to which they could not come. We will appear before the police on Saturday.”

Nitesh was supposed to be present before the investigator on Thursday while Narayan Rane was called on Friday.

A case of defamation was registered against the father and the son at the Malwani police station for allegedly making defamatory remarks and spreading false information about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian death.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Salian’s mother.