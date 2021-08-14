scorecardresearch
Disgruntled boy sends prank terror mail to Mumbai University last month, booked

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 14, 2021 5:15:58 pm
MUmbai, Mumbai university, Terror threat, mumbai crime, Mumbai news, bkc, bkc police, indian express, indian express newsThe minor boy has been traced and an FIR has been registered against him. "It's a hoax call. Nothing serious," said Sachin Rane, senior inspector, BKC police station. (Representational)

A disgruntled student from Mumbai University in July sent emails to the university demanding them to declare the results failing which he will blow up the university.

The minor boy has been traced and an FIR has been registered against him. “It’s a hoax call. Nothing serious,” said Sachin Rane, senior inspector, BKC police station.

According to the BKC police, the boy was angry that the university had not released the results for BA students and sent the emails on July 9 and 10.

A police official said, “It’s a prank email. The student was very angry that results were not released. We have registered an FIR under Section 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code at the BKC police station. The cyber police were alerted who traced the boy. He is said to be from Mumbai. Appropriate action will be taken against him.”

