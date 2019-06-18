Disfigured body found in Mumbai: DNA report confirms identity

The Mumbai Police, investigating the case of a man whose disfigured body had been found in Mulund in January, has confirmed that the deceased was Vijay Yadav, a waiter at a Mulund restaurant.

While police had identified the body as that of Yadav, they had sent DNA samples of the body and his brother to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for confirmation. A report on Saturday confirmed the deceased to be Yadav. Police will soon seek the custody of Yogesh Rane, a suspect in the case, who is currently behind bars for an attempt to murder case in which he attacked his colleague with a hammer.

“The DNA report has confirmed that the deceased is Yadav. The DNA sample from Yadav’s brother, who had been called from their village in UP, matched with that of the deceased,” an officer said.