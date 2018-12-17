Discrepancies in PG certification: MMC issues notices to 48 doctors suspected to have submitted fake documents

At least 48 doctors have been issued showcause notices over the past one month after a manual inquiry into records of each of their post-graduate certification showed discrepancies — from fake certificates to records showing they never appeared for the final medical exams.

Advertising

The 48 doctors have been asked to submit verification of their PG diploma or fellowship from the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS) to the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC).

The fresh notices from the MMC follow notices served in 2017 to 58 doctors and in 2016 to 20 doctors. According to a police officer from Agripada police station, a first information report against 77 doctors was filed in October.

“We have recorded statements of 50 of them. The inquiry is underway. Some gave cash for getting admissions to the CPS course, a few gave larger sums to get certification without appearing for exams,” the officer said. A chargesheet in the case is pending.

Advertising

In the latest case, the 48 doctors are suspected to have submitted forged certificates of CPS courses by bribing former CPS fellow Dr Snehal Nyati. Every year, 500 doctors get certification of CPS diplomas and fellowships.

According to the police, Nyati, the main accused, is alleged to have taken bribe ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 7 lakh for providing forged post-graduate diploma certificates of CPS courses in various specialisations — from gynaecology to orthopaedics. In 2016, the MMC initiated an inquiry into records dating back to 2014, of doctors who had registered CPS post-graduation certification, on suspicion of malpractices.

Since 2014, as many as 77 have allegedly submitted forged documents, apart from the fresh 48 cases found this year.

Earlier this year, 50 were barred from practising for a year, seven from practicing medicine for five years, and 20 were suspended. Nyati, a paediatrician, was practicing in Rajawadi hospital, the police officer said. He got a CPS degree

before 2002. According to MMC officials, several of the 77 found guilty of bribing Nyati had failed the CPS exams. A few had not even appeared for the test.

“Most of the doctors practise in semi-urban and rural areas across Maharashtra,” said Dr Shivkumar Utture, the president at MMC, adding that an FIR will only be filed once responses from each doctor comes. “It is under process,” Utture said.

The first FIR was filed in Bhoiwada police station in which Nyati, an Andheri resident, got bail. On October 6, another FIR was registered by Agripada police naming 77 doctors. Nyati was arrested on November 10. He is in judicial custody now.