Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Discontinued by MVA in 2019, Shinde govt to restart CM’s fellowship

The fellowship will be a one-year programme, and renowned educational institutions will also participate in it, as per the statement.

A detailed programme regarding the implementation of the fellowship will be announced soon, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said on Tuesday. (File)
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to restart the Chief Minister’s Fellowship programme, which was launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra in 2015, but discontinued by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in 2019. The programme will be restarted from the year 2023-24.

In a meeting on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ office gave a presentation regarding the fellowship. A detailed programme regarding the implementation of the fellowship will be announced soon, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said on Tuesday.

Earlier, in October, The Indian Express had reported that the state government is likely to give certificates to fellows upon completion of the programme from institutes such as Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), or Indian Institute of Management (IIM), and it is in talks with these institutes.

According to the CMO statement, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said after the presentation, “This programme has been successful before… more innovations should be incorporated while re-launching the programme. It should be planned to start this programme at the earliest.” Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “Youth participate enthusiastically in the programme. Many development concepts can be accelerated through their enthusiasm.”

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 02:58:11 am
