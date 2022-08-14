scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Disappointed, not one woman minister in Cabinet, says Pankaja

“I am surprised there is no woman minister in the Cabinet,” she said. The statement comes after nine men each from BJP and the Eknath Shinde Sena were sworn as ministers earlier this week.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 14, 2022 12:37:37 am
On Thursday, Munde had said that she may not have been “qualified enough” to get a berth in the newly expanded Maharashtra Cabinet. (Express Photo/File)

Pankaja Munde, the BJP national secretary and in charge of Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday expressed disappointment over the absence of a woman minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet.

Speaking to mediapersons at Parli in Beed, Munde said, “I have not played any role in the formation of this government… So, I will not take false credit.”

“I am surprised there is no woman minister in the Cabinet,” she added. The statement comes after nine men each from BJP and the Eknath Shinde Sena were sworn as ministers earlier this week.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

On Thursday, Munde had said that she may not have been “qualified enough” to get a berth in the newly expanded Maharashtra Cabinet. “I think it is probably because they have better candidates. I may not be fulfilling the eligibility criteria,” she had told mediapersons.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...Premium
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence

Addressing a Tiranga rally in Parli on Saturday, Munde expressed her displeasure over senior BJP leaders telling her to stick to her home constituency Parli. “Whenever I speak to leaders, they say, ‘Parli dekho, bahut kathin hain (Focus on Parli… it is a very difficult seat)’,” she said.

“All this because of my defeat from Parli (in the 2019 Assembly polls). Whether it was because of my shortcomings or lack of developmental works or something else… but for one mistake, I have to listen to all this.”

She had lost her seat to her rival candidate from the NCP and cousin Dhananjay Munde in the 2019 Assembly elections.
Alleging that false charges had been leveled against her, Munde said, “Yet, look at the huge crowd at the rally. They people have always stood by me despite efforts made to create difficulties at every level. Even when I was a minister, false charges were levelled against me.”

Advertisement

Senior BJP leaders, however, underplayed Munde’s comments. National BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde said, “Munde is the national secretary in charge of a big state like Madhya Pradesh… In comparison, I was given a much smaller state of Haryana. So, it shows our leaders consider her to be able.”

More from Mumbai

Cabinet minister Girish Mahajan added, “Munde’s eligibility was never in question. She always got important roles in the party. She may land bigger roles in the organisation.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 12:37:37 am

Most Popular

1

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

3

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

4

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

5

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong says 'finally'
HashtagPolitics

RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong says 'finally'

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism
Explained

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism

Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big
Unsung Heroes

Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

Cricket chases the American dream

Cricket chases the American dream

Premium
Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Premium
Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement