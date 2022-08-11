scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

‘Disappointed’ Independent MLA meets CM Eknath Shinde, says ‘Cabinet expansion not over yet’

"I am disappointed a bit as it's human nature. But not so much that I will defect from the group. They had promised that they will make us ministers so they will... The expansion is not over yet. They have told us that it will happen in the next expansion," he said.

Written by Vallabh Ozarkar | Mumbai |
August 11, 2022 12:28:54 am
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the newly-sworn in ministers. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Independent MLA and former minister in the MVA government, Bachchu Kadu, who had joined the Shinde faction of the Sena but was not inducted into the Cabinet on Tuesday, met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday to express his disappointment. After meeting Shinde, Kadu told mediapersons that he is a little disappointed that his name was not included in the list of ministers.

“I am disappointed a bit as it’s human nature. But not so much that I will defect from the group. They had promised that they will make us ministers so they will… The expansion is not over yet. They have told us that it will happen in the next expansion,” he said.

Kadu added that in his meeting with Shinde, he has made a demand of forming a ministry for the specially-abled. Kadu was one of the first MLAs who had joined Shinde in his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray.

Sources said that along with Kadu, other Independent MLAs have also expressed their displeasure on not being inducted into the Cabinet. “However, they are now hoping that they will make it in the next Cabinet expansion,” said a source. Many Sena rebel MLAs, too, who have not been made ministers, are also lobbying for the next expansion, likely to take place in the September, said sources.

Sources added that despite being in the run for Cabinet posts, Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat from Aurangabad and Bharat Gogawale from Mahad in Raigad were not made ministers. Both are considered close to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A source said, “Till early Tuesday, the names of both Sena MLAs and an Independent MLA were in the final list of new ministers. However, in a meeting called by Shinde at Sahyadri guesthouse at 9 am, the names were dropped.”

More from Mumbai

“Since the pre-decided formula between Shinde and the BJP was 9:9, the Shinde faction had to give priority to former ministers. Hence, the names of all others were dropped. However, they have been promised that they will be inducted into the next Cabinet expansion,” the source added.

  Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 12:28:54 am

