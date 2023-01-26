Disagreement in MVA as Sena (UBT) keen to contest from Chinchwad seat

Despite facing embarrassment over the selection of candidates for the January 30 biennial legislative council polls, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) continues to be dogged by disagreement ahead of the February 26 Assembly bypolls, especially over the candidate for the Chinchwad constituency.

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the party wants to contest Chinchwad bypoll. “We have conveyed the same to NCP leaders when they had come to meet Uddhav ji on Tuesday night. We told them that Kasba Peth Assembly by-election can be fought either by NCP or Congress, but the Sena (UBT) wants to contest Chinchwad,” he said.

The bypoll was necessitated after the death of sitting BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap. In Kasba Peth too, the bypoll has been declared after the death of BJP MLA Mukta Tilak.

Raut said party workers in Chinchwad feel that the Sena (UBT) should contest the election. “Rahul Kalate won over a lakh votes in 2019. This time he can win the election if Maha Vikas Aghadi decides to contest the seat. Ajit Pawar had said that this seat should be contested by NCP. But we feel that a solution can be reached out of discussion,” he added. Sena leaders held a meeting at Sena Bhavan on the upcoming bypolls.

On Tuesday night, NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Sunil Tatkare held a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the bypolls and Sena (UBT)’s alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

Chinchwad Assembly seat is part of Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation which is said to be one of the strongholds of Ajit Pawar. The NCP leadership on Tuesday had held a meeting where, according to sources, it was decided that the bypolls should be contested by the NCP. Pawar, after the meeting, told mediapersons that a discussion will be held with Thackeray and a final decision will be reached.

“The only party in the MVA which has a strong organisational structure is the NCP. The seat should be contested by the NCP and we are firm on contesting it,” a senior NCP leader told The Indian Express.

In Kasba Peth, the Congress too has staked the claim as it had contested the seat in 2019.

“This is Congress’s seat and we are going to contest it,” a party leader said on the condition of anonymity.