Disabled (specially-abled) man assaulted after he refused to pay toll at BWSL

The Bandra police have registered a FIR against two toll booth operators at the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) on Friday last week for allegedly assaulting a disabled man because he refused to pay a toll citing a government order. The Bandra police said they will verify the allegations before making any arrests. A FIR is registered under appropriate sections of IPC and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The incident took place on Friday around noon when the complainant Ramdas Khot,42, was moving in his car from Bandra towards Worli and was stopped at the BWSL by the toll booth operators.

“They told me to pay the toll and I refused. I showed them my identity of being disabled and a government memorandum to prove that disabled people need not pay a toll. Due to polio, there is 85 % disability in my right leg. I have traveled through BWSL for four years now but I have never been stopped. But that day the two argued with me and when I came out of my car to argue with them one of them slapped me.”