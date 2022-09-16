scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Disabled boy killed at children’s home: Another minor turns out to be adult, arrested; 2nd arrest

After initially booking four minors, the police had booked two more minors last Friday. “On Thursday, the age of one of the two boys was confirmed as 18. So, he was also arrested,” said an officer.

Mumbai Police, Disabled boy killed at children’s home, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsA case of murder was registered and four boys were initially presented before the Child Welfare Committee, which sent them to a remand home.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old teen from a remand home for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 16-year-old specially-abled boy at a children home. With this, while four minors have been booked, two have been arrested on charges of murder. Both were initially thought to be minors.

This is the second arrest the police had made after ascertaining that the person in question was not a minor, but an adult. Last week, a 21-year-old, who the police previously believed was 17 years old, was arrested in the case.

After initially booking four minors, the police had booked two more minors last Friday. “On Thursday, the age of one of the two boys was confirmed as 18. So, he was also arrested,” said an officer.

The deceased was lodged at the children’s home on August 6 after he was found loitering in the streets. As per protocol, he was sent to the home, where he was lodged in the Covid-19 isolation room along with 23 other new inmates for 14 days.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...Premium
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...

The police said that on August 16, the boy defecated inside the room. As the room started smelling, six boys allegedly manhandled him. The minor was declared brought dead at a hospital.

A case of murder was registered and four boys were initially presented before the Child Welfare Committee, which sent them to a remand home.

More from Mumbai

“One of those four turned out to be an adult. As he was 21-year-old, he was arrested last week,” said the officer.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-09-2022 at 03:25:09 am
Next Story

Mother and daughter booked for interrupting proceeding, insulting judge in courtroom

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement