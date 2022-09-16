Disabled boy killed at children’s home: Another minor turns out to be adult, arrested; 2nd arrest

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old teen from a remand home for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 16-year-old specially-abled boy at a children home. With this, while four minors have been booked, two have been arrested on charges of murder. Both were initially thought to be minors.

This is the second arrest the police had made after ascertaining that the person in question was not a minor, but an adult. Last week, a 21-year-old, who the police previously believed was 17 years old, was arrested in the case.

After initially booking four minors, the police had booked two more minors last Friday. “On Thursday, the age of one of the two boys was confirmed as 18. So, he was also arrested,” said an officer.

The deceased was lodged at the children’s home on August 6 after he was found loitering in the streets. As per protocol, he was sent to the home, where he was lodged in the Covid-19 isolation room along with 23 other new inmates for 14 days.

The police said that on August 16, the boy defecated inside the room. As the room started smelling, six boys allegedly manhandled him. The minor was declared brought dead at a hospital.

A case of murder was registered and four boys were initially presented before the Child Welfare Committee, which sent them to a remand home.

“One of those four turned out to be an adult. As he was 21-year-old, he was arrested last week,” said the officer.