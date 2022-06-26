Dirt of the party is gone, Aaditya on rebels

Calling the rebel MLAs traitors, Yuva Sena president and Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday described the Eknath Shinde faction as the “dirt” of Shiv Sena.

“The MLAs who have revolted, they were never ours… the dirt of the party is gone, now, whatever has to happen will happen for good…,” Thackeray said at a party workers’ rally organised in south Mumbai by the Yuva Sena, Shiv Sena’s youth wing.

“This (revolt) is not happening because of the Opposition party (BJP) but our own people have betrayed us…,” he added.

The rally is part of a series of such meetings to be organised by the Yuva Sena at every party division in Mumbai to keep the cadre intact in the backdrop of Shinde’s rebellion and the upcoming civic polls. On Saturday, two such rallies were organised. Aaditya will address another rally at Chandivali on Sunday.

In his speech, Aaditya tried to assure the cadre that Shiv Sena was still intact and new candidates, especially youth and women, would get an opportunity in the upcoming elections.

He also said that “two floor tests” will be held in the near future. “There will be two floor tests, one inside the House (state Assembly) and one outside (on the roads)… Floor test is going to happen for sure. The day of the floor test, they (rebels) will have to land first at the airport and remember that the way to Vidhan Bhavan goes via Bandra, Worli, Parel and Byculla,” Thackeray said indicating that the MLAs will have to face Shiv Sainiks on their arrival.

Hitting out at the Union government, he said, “They may be deploying Army, CRPF and paramilitary here (when the rebel MLAs are brought to Mumbai) but the Centre will have to answer to the state as well as the country whether whatever is happening is democratic.”