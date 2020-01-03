Direct police to produce minor children of inmates before Child Welfare Committee: rights panel to DGP

According to a Supreme Court judgment, a child is allowed to stay with his or her mother in prison till the age of six. (Representational Image) According to a Supreme Court judgment, a child is allowed to stay with his or her mother in prison till the age of six. (Representational Image)

The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has written to the Director General of Police, stating that notices should be issued to all police stations across the state asking them to produce children in the age group of 6-18 years before the Child Welfare Committee if their parents face arrest.

According to a Supreme Court judgment, a child is allowed to stay with his or her mother in prison till the age of six. Others between the age of six and 18, can stay with their father, other relatives or in protective custody at a children’s home.

Members of the commission, while visiting prisons in the state, were approached by a few women undertrials, who informed them that they were not aware where their children were after their arrest. Social workers, working in prisons, also informed commission members that while making arrests, the police do not necessarily ask the accused if there have minor children.

“The letter to the DGP was as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act and other Acts pertaining to children. The request is to produce minors of accused persons to be produced before the district Child Welfare Committee by the police after the arrest of a parent so that they are not left outside and put in some dangerous situation,” said Santosh Shinde, member of the commission. He said, as per provisions of the JJ Act, the CWC can hand over the custody of a child to a parent, or guardian or take the child into protective custody. The parents should also be in the know of the well-being of the child.

The letter also states that the parents should, from time-to-time, be informed about the child. It also states that regular reports should be sent to the commission regarding the compliance of this.

According to Prison Statistics of India, 2018, the total number of women inmates with children is 1,732 with 1,999 children. In Maharashtra, there are 97 women inmates in the state’s prisons with 117 children.

