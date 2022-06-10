Dip in testing in Mumbai, Covid cases drop to 1,702

Though the number of daily Covid-19 cases saw a slight dip in Mumbai on Thursday, the test positivity rate (TPR) – the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted – increased to 9.64 per cent due to a drop in testing.

While the city recorded 1,702 new cases, Maharashtra Thursday reported the 2,813 new infections, up by 4.14 per cent since Wednes-day’s 2,701 cases. The TPR Thursd-ay stood at 6.73 per cent with 41,752 tests across the state.

In Mumbai, as the BMC had increased testing numbers to 17,145 Tuesday, TPR had dropped to 7.2 per cent with 1,242 new cases being recorded. The next day, 19,185 tests were conducted and 1,765 new infections were detected. The TPR was then 9.1 per cent and the daily caseload had surged by 42 per cent. On Thursday, testing numbers dipped to 17,648, with the city recording 1,702 new cases.

“The number of tests being conducted fluctuates daily. Earlier, it was around 8,000 per day… this has now gone up to over 17,000. Our target is to conduct 25,000 tests,” said Sanjeev Kumar, BMC additional municipal commissioner. As on June 9, the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases has come down to 1,051 days. Similarly, the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.066 per cent when compared to the 0.05 per cent recorded in the last two months.

Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC executive health officer, said, “Whenever there is a surge in cases, the doubling rate drops. But unlike the second wave, hospitalisation rate is below 1 per cent. Most cases are being reported from high-rise buildings.” After the BMC dismantled Dahisar and Kanjurmarg Covid-19 facilities as well as Goregaon’s NESCO centre as number of cases had dropped, the BMC is keeping its Bandra-Kurla Complex, Malad and NSCI-Worli jumbo facilities on alert.

Across the state, official data showed that between May 14 and June 7, 10.41 per cent of the cases were reported in the 0-19 age group.