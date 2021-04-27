Dip in fresh Covid cases in Mumbai third day in a row

The positivity rate— the number of people testing positive out of total tests— had crossed 20 per cent in March. By April second week it came down to 17-19 per cent, and by fourth week further down to below 15 per cent. (File/Amit Chakravarty)

For the third day in a row, Mumbai has shown a dip in fresh Covid-19 cases, with its positivity rate on a slow but steady decline from over 17.5 per cent until a fortnight ago to 13.6 per cent now. On Monday the city recorded 3,876 cases, down from 5,542 on Sunday and 5,888 on Saturday.

While civic officials said they suspect Mumbai has crossed its second peak and will see a consistent decline in Covid-19 cases, the significant drop in fresh infections cannot be solely attributed to that.

Between Saturday and Sunday, Mumbai’s daily tests fell steeply — from 40,298 to 28,328, thus leading to fewer positive cases. Until a week ago the city was testing 55,000-60,000 people a day.

Civic officials said the daily testing numbers tend to reduce over the weekend and pick up again through the week. Executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare said they need to observe if the declining trend continues this week to draw analysis.

The positivity rate— the number of people testing positive out of total tests— had crossed 20 per cent in March. By April second week it came down to 17-19 per cent, and by fourth week further down to below 15 per cent. The positivity rate is also an indicator to measure the spread of infection in community.

On Monday, Mumbai reported death of 71 people due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 12,861. The total active cases now stand at 72,230. Active infections have also reduced by nearly 17,000 from 89,125 cases in a fortnight.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of state task force, congratulated BMC on Monday and said “assess triage and transfer and management” strategy has turned the situation around in the city.

Maharashtra too noted a dip in fresh cases, with 48,700 new cases reported on Monday. Deaths in absolute numbers, however, continue to be high. At least 524 deaths were reported by the state. In the last three days, Maharashtra has reported over 2,000 Covid deaths, its highest since last year. The state has accounted for 65,284 Covid deaths. In addition, 1,877 deaths of Covid patients were attributed to fatality due to other reasons. Of them at least 1,435 were reported from Mumbai.

Pune reported two deaths, Thane 8, Panvel 22, Raigad 20, Aurangabad 57, Nagpur 34, Beed 22 and Nanded 21 on Monday.