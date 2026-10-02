Actor Dino Morea questioned in Rs 65 crore Mithi River desilting scam

A senior EOW officer has said that Dino Morea was questioned as certain facts in the Mithi River desilting scam needed verification (Photo: PR Handout)

Bollywood actor Dino Morea was questioned by the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday in connection with the alleged Rs 65.54-crore Mithi River desilting scam. Morea reached the EOW office around 1.30 pm and joined the investigation.

A senior EOW officer confirmed the questioning, saying Morea was called in to verify certain facts that emerged during the probe. The EOW has so far arrested three people in the case.

The case relates to alleged financial irregularities, inflated equipment rental rates and other corrupt practices in contracts awarded for desilting the Mithi River.

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Morea had earlier been questioned twice in May last year after investigators found transactions between him and Ketan Kadam, one of the accused, between 2019 and 2022.