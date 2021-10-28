Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil tests positive for Covid-19

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Patil tweeted about the same on Thursday morning and asked those who had met him in the past few days to get tested.

Patil was on a tour to Amravati and Nagpur when he tested positive.

After experiencing mild symptoms I decided to get tested for COVID-19. I have tested positive. My condition is stable and I am following my doctor’s advice. I urge all those who came in contact with me during Nagpur & Amravati tour, & other programs, to get themselves tested. — Dilip Walse Patil (@Dwalsepatil) October 28, 2021

Amongst other people, the Home Minister also came in contact with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray during the state cabinet meeting. Both of them will also get tested, an official said.

An official said, “Patil also held meetings of several police officers including district superintendents and police inspectors to take stock of law and order issues.” The official added that these police officers have been asked to look out for symptoms