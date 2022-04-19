Centre security to some individuals encroaches state govt rights: Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil Tuesday said that the trend of the central government providing security to some individuals in the state is an encroachment on the rights of the state government. Patil’s statement comes amid a possibility of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray being provided a security cover by the Centre over his call to remove loudspeakers from mosques and a subsequent May 3 ultimatum.

While Thackeray has been vocal against loudspeakers on mosques, on Sunday, he reiterated that the issue is a social one and not religious, and requested all “patriotic” Hindus to give a “befitting reply” to people who “consider their religion to be more important than law”.

Talking on the issue on Tuesday, Patil said, “Recently, the sovereignty of the state was sidelined and some people were provided protection by the Centre (Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana, who too had spoken against the state government on the same issue, was provided Y plus security cover by the Centre). This is an encroachment on the rights of the state.”

While MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar had said that if the state government fails to act on their letter seeking to get Thackeray’s security cover increased the party will approach the Centre, Patil said, “All choices are open before them (MNS). If a letter has been written to the state, it will be processed at the right time and by the right forum. There is a set procedure for providing security to someone. There is a committee at the level of the chief secretary consisting of police and intelligence officers. If there is a threat, they will decide on it. The committee has full authority, not any politician.”

Asked if the government fears any law and order situation in the state over the “ultimatum” given by Raj Thackeray to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, Patil said, “I do not think so. The Maharashtra Police are capable enough to handle the issue. Today (Tuesday), the DGP will meet senior officers across the state to take stock of the situation.”

On Sunday, Thackeray had said, “If you are going to play the speakers five times a day, then we will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques in the same way. It is my request to all patriotic Hindu community members of the country to be ready. I am not saying anything further since Ramzan is going on. If they are unable to understand by May 3 and consider their religion to be more important than the law and the Supreme Court, they need to be given a befitting reply.”