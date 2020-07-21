Digital Stree Shakti: 5,000 women college students to be trained on safe use of Internet

In a statement released on Monday, the government said the programme had been initiated keeping in mind the increase in mobile and Internet usage and the rising number of cyber crimes against women. (Representational/Pixabay) In a statement released on Monday, the government said the programme had been initiated keeping in mind the increase in mobile and Internet usage and the rising number of cyber crimes against women. (Representational/Pixabay)

The state government on Monday announced the ‘Digital Stree Shakti’ programme that will be launched by Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur on Tuesday.

As part of the programme, undertaken by the State Human Rights Commission and Reponsible Netism – a non-profit organisation promoting cyber wellness and responsible online behaviour – 5,000 women college students from 10 cities, including Mumbai, will be imparted training and guidance about cyber security through webinars.

Through the programme, young woman aged between 16 and 25 will be guided by experts about the safe use of the Internet, legal recourse in cases of illegal practices, mental effects and technical fraud. The 5,000 women will be trained to become ‘Cyber Sakhee’ through 100 webinars, the government stated.

The inaugural webinar, to be held on Tuesday, will be attended by Thakur and Dr Rashmi Karandikar, DCP (Cyber) in Mumbai, as well as students of Ghyanashyamdas Saraf College of Arts and Commerce in Malad West.

