Mumbai: DIG accused of molesting 17-year-old suspended

The state government on Thursday suspended DIG Nishikant More, who is accused of molesting a 17-year-old girl. More’s anticipatory bail application too was rejected by a court on Thursday. The Navi Mumbai police refused to confirm if they were going to arrest More.

An FIR had been registered against the DIG in December for allegedly molesting the girl at her birthday party last year. The girl has been missing since Tuesday night, after she left letters stating she was going to commit suicide due to the pressure on her family from the DIG. An enquiry has also been ordered against a Mumbai-based police constable, who allegedly threatened the girl’s father in court.

An official from the home department said, “DIG More has been suspended in light of the molestation case registered against him.” Navi Mumbai DCP Ashok Dudhe confirmed that the anticipatory bail application of More had been rejected by sessions court. Police, however, remained tight-lipped on whether they were going to arrest More.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said an enquiry has been ordered as to why Constable Dinkar Salve, attached to the Motor Transport department of the Mumbai Police, had gone to the court hearing in Navi Mumbai. “If he is found to have interfered, he will be suspended,” Deshmukh said. Salve once served as a junior to More when the latter was an ACP in Nagpada.

The incident took place on the girl’s birthday party last year, which was attended by the DIG. While the girl’s father had become friends with the DIG a few years back, he told police the latter attended the party uninvited. The accused had touched the girl inappropriately.

The Navi Mumbai police, however, did not register an FIR for nearly six months and eventually booked the DIG after the police commissioner intervened. Soon after the FIR was registered on December 26, the accused went missing.

