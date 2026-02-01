Differing views in NCP on merger talks surface

Responding to the video, Tatkare said the gathering had taken place during a tea break at an agricultural exhibition in Baramati.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiFeb 1, 2026 08:08 AM IST
jayant patil ajit pawar ncpOn Saturday, senior NCP(SP) leader Jayant Patil claimed a meeting with Ajit Pawar had concluded with an understanding that the two factions would merge after the Zilla Parishad elections.
Make us preferred source on Google

Even as the top leadership of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) sought to downplay merger talks between the two factions, a section of party leaders has begun publicly expressing support for a reunification.

On Saturday, senior NCP(SP) leader Jayant Patil claimed a meeting with Ajit Pawar had concluded with an understanding that the two factions would merge after the Zilla Parishad elections. A video of the meeting surfaced on Saturday showing Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Shashikant Shinde, Rajesh Tope, Amol Kolhe, Harshvardhan Patil and Rohit Pawar. No other leader from Ajit Pawar’s faction, apart from Ajit Pawar himself, was present at the meeting.

Responding to the video, Tatkare said the gathering had taken place during a tea break at an agricultural exhibition in Baramati. He added that Ajit Pawar had later addressed the media and clarified that the discussion was limited to local body elections. NCP leader Sunil Tatkare however denied the meeting was about a merger.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar’s plane crash: ‘It’s over, what is left… Baramati has been orphaned’

However, Anil Patil, MLA and chief whip of the NCP, said it remained unclear whether the meeting was related to local body elections or a merger, noting that the only leader who could definitively answer that question was no longer alive.

While some party leaders have opposed the merger, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and NCP leader Anna Bansode has expressed support for the move. He said he had long advocated unity between the two factions and added that since Sharad Pawar is regarded as a guiding figure by party workers, an early decision on reunification would be important for both the state and the party cadre.

Minister of Cooperation Babasaheb Patil and Minister Narhari Zirwal have also backed the idea of a merger. Babasaheb Patil said it had been Ajit Pawar’s wish that the two factions work together and that other leaders agreed with him. Zirwal said meetings between the two leaders had been taking place for a long time and expressed confidence that the parties would unite soon, adding that given Sharad Pawar’s age and health, there was no alternative but to come together.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
India backs people of Palestine, Gaza peace plan, India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM), Narendra Modi, Gaza, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire, gaza peace plan, Gaza conflict, Gaza Israel conflict, Hamas Israel conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Palestine, Israel and Palestine, Israel Palestine conflict, Israel Palestine relations, Israel-Palestine talks, Palestine-Israel relations, India news, Indian express
India backs people of Palestine, Gaza peace plan, PM Modi tells Arab leaders
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome twins
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela blessed with twins; Chiranjeevi says 'Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well'
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Arshdeep
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Live Blog
Advertisement