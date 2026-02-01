Differing views in NCP on merger talks surface

On Saturday, senior NCP(SP) leader Jayant Patil claimed a meeting with Ajit Pawar had concluded with an understanding that the two factions would merge after the Zilla Parishad elections.

Even as the top leadership of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) sought to downplay merger talks between the two factions, a section of party leaders has begun publicly expressing support for a reunification.

On Saturday, senior NCP(SP) leader Jayant Patil claimed a meeting with Ajit Pawar had concluded with an understanding that the two factions would merge after the Zilla Parishad elections. A video of the meeting surfaced on Saturday showing Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Shashikant Shinde, Rajesh Tope, Amol Kolhe, Harshvardhan Patil and Rohit Pawar. No other leader from Ajit Pawar’s faction, apart from Ajit Pawar himself, was present at the meeting.