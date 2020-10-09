Differently-abled, cancer patients can board local trains

Meanwhile, both CR and WR have eased travel norms for accredited journalists taking suburban trains (File)

In a first, differently-abled and cancer patients will now be allowed to board suburban train services on Central Railway (CR) without a QR code.

As of now, all those who had been allowed access on the suburban train service — involved in the essential services sector — have to procure a special QR code from the state government.

The CR, in a release, said that “differently-abled persons and cancer patients are allowed” to travel by special suburban services with valid identity cards or certificates. The Western Railway (WR) has not made any such announcement so far.

Meanwhile, both CR and WR have eased travel norms for accredited journalists taking suburban trains. The state had last month allowed accredited journalists to travel on trains after getting themselves registered with the government and getting a special QR code pass.

A statement by CR and WR said that until such journalists get QR codes, their valid identity cards would enable them to enter stations and board trains.

